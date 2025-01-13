INTERVIEW|PLI has encouraged contract manufacturing ecosystem in India: HS Bhatia

Daewoo Electronics re-entered the Indian market after a gap of 18 years in 2023. Managing Director HS Bhatia spoke with Dipak Mondal on the company’s plans for India. Edited excerpts:

Daewoo Electronics has entered India after a gap of 18 years. What made you re-enter India?

When we left India, Daewoo had two verticals – Daewoo Motors, Daewoo Electronics. The auto vertical no longer exists. Daewoo Electronics is alive globally. It is operating in about 110 countries, and now the brand is with POSCO, the Korean steel major. POSCO is among the top five conglomerates of Korea -- LG, Samsung, Hyundai and Kia being the other four.

The reason for making a comeback was the attraction that the Indian market provides you. The economy is growing at 6-6.5%. We believe there will be a lot of money with the people here. And obviously people would like to elevate their living standard.

They would buy a lot of appliances for comfort and convenience, and a better lifestyle. It is the middle 80% of people who are between, let’s say, Rs 12,000- 15,000 per month to Rs 2.5 lakh per month. This is where we are targeting, and this becomes the prime reason we see business opportunities in India.