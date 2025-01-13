Mahakumbh: Widow of late Steve Jobs, 'Kamla' performs rituals in Niranjani Akhara

LUCKNOW: Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of late Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple performed a ceremony to honour a spiritual leader at Mahakumbh.

The billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist performed the ritual of pattabhishek of Vyasanand Giri Maharaj.

Member of the Niranjani Akhara and renamed as Kamala, Laurene was dressed in a long white apparel combined with an orange shawl while performing the ritual.

She offered another orange shawl to the spiritual leader with her prayers. The ceremony was held at Niranjani Akhara at Sangam.

Laurene Powell Jobs, 61, will spend 17 days at the religious congregation which is expected to witness a footfall of 400 million people. Powell Jobs will also practice Kalpvaas and take holy dip at the ‘Sangam.’

On Saturday, she, along with spiritual leader Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara, visited the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

"As per our Indian tradition, in Kashi Vishwanath, no other Hindu can touch the Shivling. That's why she was made to see the Shivling from outside... She will also stay in Kumbh and take a dip in Ganga," Kailashanand Giri said while interacting with media persons.

Laurene Powell Jobs, who is the founder of investment and advocacy firm Emerson Collective, owns The Atlantic. She has a net worth of over $15 billion, according to Forbes.

Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple Inc, died at the age of 56 in October, 2011. He had travelled to India in mid-1974 to visit Neem Karoli Baba at his Kainchi ashram in Uttarakhand with his College friend and eventual Apple employee Daniel Kottke in search of spiritual peace.