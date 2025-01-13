Maha Kumbh Mela begins with holy dip at Sangam; 'special day for those who cherish Bharatiya values,' says PM Modi

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR: The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced at Sangam --- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers --- on Monday with more than 40 lakh people from different walks of life taking the first holy dip.

"Till 9. 30 am, around 60 lakh pilgrims had taken dip," the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The state government also said that a large number of devotees from India and abroad were seen at the Sangam Ghat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Maha Kumbh to be held from January 13 to February 26 will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence.

"Where there is a confluence of cultures, there is also a confluence of faith and harmony. Maha Kumbh-2025 is giving the message of 'unity in diversity', Prayagraj is providing an encounter with Sanatan along with the welfare of humanity," he said on X.

Describing it as a very special day for those who cherish Indian values and culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the massive religious event embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage.

"A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," he said on X.