Ex-US army man from New Mexico seeks salvation through Sanatan at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Micheal, an ex-soldier in US Army, is drawing huge crowd as Baba Mokshpuri, on the banks of Sangam during Mahakumbh.
Hailing from New Maxico, Baba Mokshpuri embraced Sanatan in his quest to get Moksh, the salvation.
His journey of transformation from Michael to Baba Mokshpuri was spurred by the tragic demise of his son.
"I was an ordinary person who always valued spending time with my family, my wife. Travelling was one of my passions. But my life changed when I realised the mortal existence of worldly pursuits, as nothing is permanent here. This thought drove me to embark up on a journey to salvation," says Baba Mokshpuri.
Today, as a dedicated member of Juna Akhara, one of the most prominent of the 13 Akharas, Baba Mokshpuri has devoted his life to promote Sanatan Dharma.
Actually, Baba Mokshpuri started his journey to salvation through Sanatan in year 2000 when he first visited India with his family.
"That trip was a turning point in my life," he recalls. "I discovered meditation, yoga, and the essence of Sanatan Dharma. The richness of Indian culture and traditions deeply moved me, igniting my spiritual awakening which, I feel, was a divine calling," says the Baba.
In the meantime, the tragic and untimely death of his son left him distraught and devastated pushing him further to re-shaped his perspective about the life.
"This heartbreaking event taught me the fleeting and temporary nature of life. Meditation and yoga became my anchors in life to get some solace, guiding me through those challenging times," he explains.
Since then, Baba Mokshpuri has been clinging to yoga, meditation, and spiritual engagements to get enlightened. He travels the world to share the wisdom of Indian culture and the teachings of Sanatan Dharma.
Starting with his participation in the Ujjain Kumbh in 2016, he has vowed to attend every Mahakumbh, celebrating India’s unparalleled spiritual heritage.
Baba Mokshpuri also credits Neem Karoli Baba as a cornerstone of his spiritual evolution.
"The energy at Neem Karoli Baba's ashram was transformative. It felt as if Baba embodied the spirit of Lord Hanuman, deepening my devotion and commitment to meditation and yoga," he recounts.
Renouncing his western lifestyle, Baba Mokshpuri has embraced the path of self-realization and spiritual service. He has the plan to set up an ashram at his native place in New Mexico and spend rest of his life in promoting Indian philosophy, yoga, and the universal values of Sanatan Dharma.