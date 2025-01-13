Kalpvaas begins with a holy dip on Paush Purnima at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: With the commencement of Mahakumbh-2025 with a holy dip of faith at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj on Paush Purnima, millions of devotees gathered in spiritual space to observe Kalpvaas along with the Mahakumbh festivities on Monday marking the commencement of Hindu month of Magh.

As per the Padma Purana and Mahabharata, performing Kalpvaas during the Magh month at Sangam bestows virtues equivalent to a hundred years of penance.

Following the rituals, thousands of devotees have started their Kalpvaas by planting banana, Tulsi, and barley, observing fast, and adopting a disciplined, spiritual lifestyle.

Kalpvaas in Prayagraj during Mahakumbh is considered to be extra auspicious. Over 10 lakh devotees are estimated to observe Kalpvaas this year, dedicating the entire month of Magh to spiritual practices.

"Kalpvaas literally means living by the Sangam for a fixed time, typically from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima. Some devotees also perform shorter durations of three, five, or eleven days, depending on their capacity of endurance. Completing 12 years of Kalpvaas during Mahakumbh is considered highly rewarding and liberating in scriptures," explains Tirth Purohit Shyam Sundar Pandey.

As per the tenets of Sanatan, Kalpvaas is a spiritual gateway through which an individual enters the third phase – Vanprastha – of his/her life from the 'Vanaprastha' to the 'Sanyas' ashram.

It serves as a profound practice for inner and outer rejuvenation. The Padma Purana outlines 21 rules of Kalpvaas, including bathing thrice daily in the Ganga, simple meals, abstaining from vices, truthfulness, non-violence, celibacy, compassion, and devotion through chanting, meditation, and Satsang.

On Paush Purnima, devotees began their Kalpvaas by taking a ritualistic dip at Sangam at Brahma Muhurta (before sunrise), installing Lord Shaligram and Tulsi, and taking vows with Ganga water and Kusha grass. Devotees planted barley and bananas near their tents as per tradition, with bananas symbolizing Lord Vishnu.

Throughout the month, Kalpvaasis follow a disciplined routine of bathing, meditation, chanting, and worship, detaching from worldly ties to pursue spiritual growth.

The Kalpvaas tradition, enriched by rituals, satsangs, and devotion, represents a journey of self-purification and a profound connection to the divine, highlighting the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh.