Markets may fall another 5-7 per cent, say experts

NEW DELHI: India’s equity market may fall another 5-7% due to existing headwinds that have brought down the benchmarks- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50- by about 10% from their all-time high levels.

Last week, the Sensex fell over 2.20% to settle at 77,379 while the Nifty plummeted 2.49% to close at 23,440.

“In the next three weeks, we have material events including the Union Budget announcement - until then, we are likely to see a 5-7% correction in the markets. A weak Budget parallel to the 2024 August budget could shock the markets. No mention of railways, infra, and defence will result in valuations of these sectors dropping to 30-40x levels,” said Sreeram Ramdas- Vice President at Green Portfolio PMS.

According to Ramdas, the weakness in preliminary banking stats, sanctions on Russian oil by the US and uncertainty of US President-elect Donald Trump’s attitude towards India are short-term negative sentiments driving the market. He added that clarity on Trump’s tariffs on China and approach towards Indian exporters, once he takes over the chair, will provide a state of certainty to the markets.

“We expect the market to recover post the Union Budget presuming it’s a growth capex titled budget,” said Ramdas.

In addition to these factors, the ‘expensive’ Indian market is hit by a slowdown in economic growth, continuous fall in rupee and corporate earnings failing to justify valuations.