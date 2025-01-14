Chinese electronics brand TCL eyes to double TV market share this year at 10 per cent

MUMBAI: Chinese consumer electronics player TCL is bullish on India and is expecting to nearly double its market share in the high-end television market here to around 10 percent of the over 5 million units market.

The domestic smart TV market was valued at UCL 11.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 16.6 per cent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 33.72 billion by 2030.

In 2022 it was valued at nearly USD 10 billion clipping at 8 per cent over the previous year. In 2023, in volume terms the domestic market was around 4.5 million.

“We’ve close to 6 percent market share in the TV space and we are sure to close this year with around 10 percent of the market pie,” Philip Xia, the head of TCL India, told TNIE here after launching a high-end model priced at Rs 30 lakh apiece which it has claimed is the world’s largest LED screen with 8.5 feet width and 4.9 feet height or 115 inches.

Xia claims his company is among the top six players which is led by the Korean majors Samsung (16 per cent market share in 2024 first quarter) and LG Electronics with 15 per cent of the pie), and the Japanese brands like Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, and the Chinese Xiaomi and Haer. There is no notable domestic name in this space.