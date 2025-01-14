Falling rupee may increase consumer woes

NEW DELHI: The sharp fall in rupee vis-a-vis dollar over the past couple of months will have more of negative impacts and minimal gain on export front, as per experts.

Import-dependent sectors are expected to face cost pressures, which would ultimately impact the consumers. Rupee depreciation could force the RBI to hold interest rates in its February Monetary Policy meet. Usually, depreciation of local currency makes exports more competitive, but experts say this may not be the true scenario in the present situation.

In recent years, a weaker rupee has not translated into major gains for Indian exports due to several structural and global factors, says Ajay Sahai, director general and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO). He explains: “If rupee depreciates by 2% and our competitor’s currency by 4%, we lose by 2%.

Recent depreciation should be seen in this perspective as rupee is one of the best performing currencies in Asia.” Between September 10 and January 10, rupee fell by 2.4%, while Malaysia Ringgit depreciated by 3.1% , Philippines Peso 3.8%, Singapore dollar by 4.1% and Japanese Yen by over 8%. On Monday, rupee fell 58 paise to close at a historic low of 86.62.

Many Indian exports from sectors like electronics, chemicals, petroleum, gems & jewellery and engineering goods rely on imported raw materials and components. “With a weaker rupee, the cost of imports rises, offsetting the competitive advantage of cheaper exports,” says Sahai.