India reduces coal imports by 3.1% amid strong growth in domestic production

NEW DELHI: Coal imports decreased by 3.1%, totaling 149.39 million tonnes (MT) compared to 154.17 MT during the same period last year. The non-regulated Sector (excluding the power sector) experienced a more significant decline, with imports falling by 8.8% year-on-year.

Despite a 3.87% growth in coal-based power generation from April 2024 to October 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year, coal imports for blending by thermal power plants saw a sharp decline of 19.5%. This reduction underscores India’s ongoing efforts to achieve greater self-sufficiency in coal production and reduce reliance on imports.

However, there was a notable increase in coal imports for the power sector, particularly from imported coal-based power plants (designed exclusively for imported coal), which rose by 38.4%, reaching 30.04 MT, up from 21.71 MT the previous year.

On the production front, coal output grew by 6.04%, rising to 537.57 MT during the April-October 2024 period, compared to 506.93 MT in the same period of FY 2023-24. This increase highlights the government’s targeted efforts to enhance coal production and optimise its utilisation within the country.

The Ministry of Coal continues to implement a range of strategic measures to boost domestic production and ensure a stable coal supply. These initiatives aim not only to reduce India’s dependence on coal imports but also to strengthen the nation’s energy security. By focusing on expanding domestic output, the government is working toward a more self-sufficient and sustainable energy future for India.