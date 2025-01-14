Samsung leads global mobile market, Apple comes second

NEW DELHI: South Korean technology giant Samsung maintained its leadership in the global mobile market, capturing 19% of the market share in 2024. It was closely followed by Apple, which secured 18%. However, both companies experienced a slight decline in market share compared to the previous year—Apple held 19% and Samsung had 20% in 2023.

Overall, global smartphone sales grew 4% year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, reflecting improved consumer sentiment as macroeconomic conditions showed signs of recovery.

"iPhone sell-through was down, but consumers are pivoting to Apple’s ultra-high end, helping to offset some of the declines. In markets like China, we’re seeing sell-through share of Pro series devices ballooning. To illustrate, Pro and Pro Max devices were at mid-forties share in China during Q4 2023, but in Q4 2024, we’re likely to see final numbers tip well over the halfway mark,” said Ivan Lam, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Samsung’s market leadership is driven by demand for its S24 and A-series models. The S24 series, marking Samsung’s first AI-driven smartphone, surpassed its predecessors and was well-received in Western Europe and the US. While the iPhone 16 series garnered a mixed response, partly due to limited availability of Apple Intelligence at launch, Apple saw continued growth in emerging markets, including Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.