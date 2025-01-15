Brands ride the spiritual tide at Maha Kumbh

NEW DELHI: From Reliance to Coca-Cola, major brands are capitalising on the Maha Kumbh wave as the 45-day mega event in Prayagraj is expected to draw over 40 crore people, making it the largest gathering in the world.
Industry reports estimate that brands will spend between Rs 1,800 crore and Rs 2,000 crore on advertising during the event. According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Maha Kumbh 2025 is projected to contribute nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s economy.
Government figures indicate that if on average, attendees spend Rs 5,000, it would generate Rs 2 lakh crore in trade revenues. This figure may go up with the average spending for 40 crore devotees go up.
To grab eyeballs at such a mega-event, top FMCG and retail players have come out with unique campaigns. Coca-Cola India said it is launching Maha Kumbh special edition packaging for select beverages, a tribute to India’s rich cultural traditions. The exclusive designs bring a local cultural touch to its products, creating memorable keepsakes. In addition, the company’s on-ground presence is crafted with consumer convenience and delight in mind.
Greishma Singh, Vice President of Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, “We will be pairing our diverse portfolio of beverages with local foods and flavours and bringing to life immersive experiences to make Maha Kumbh even more memorable for all who visit.”
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) announced its partnership with Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025. RCPL will provide essential refreshments to keep pilgrims hydrated and energised. To aid navigation across the sprawling event, the company will install easy-to-read signage and directional boards. Additionally, the flagship beverage brand, Campa, will host a serene Campa Ashram, offering a safe space for rest and rejuvenation.
Eveready Industries, the country’s leading flashlight and battery manufacturer, said that they would be equipping police personnel deputed for the grand duo-decennial occasion with 5000 Eveready Siren torches, featuring a powerful safety alarm, to help maintain order.