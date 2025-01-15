Brands ride the spiritual tide at Maha Kumbh

NEW DELHI: From Reliance to Coca-Cola, major brands are capitalising on the Maha Kumbh wave as the 45-day mega event in Prayagraj is expected to draw over 40 crore people, making it the largest gathering in the world.

Industry reports estimate that brands will spend between Rs 1,800 crore and Rs 2,000 crore on advertising during the event. According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Maha Kumbh 2025 is projected to contribute nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s economy.

Government figures indicate that if on average, attendees spend Rs 5,000, it would generate Rs 2 lakh crore in trade revenues. This figure may go up with the average spending for 40 crore devotees go up.

To grab eyeballs at such a mega-event, top FMCG and retail players have come out with unique campaigns. Coca-Cola India said it is launching Maha Kumbh special edition packaging for select beverages, a tribute to India’s rich cultural traditions. The exclusive designs bring a local cultural touch to its products, creating memorable keepsakes. In addition, the company’s on-ground presence is crafted with consumer convenience and delight in mind.