Climate tech startup Ecozen gets USD 23 million in debt funding

MUMBAI: Ecozen, a climate-smart technology solutions startup based in Pune, has raised over USD 23 million in debt funding from ResponsAbility Investments AG, Northern Arc Capital, Maanaveeya Development & Finance, and others including existing investors.

This funding will help the company founded in 2010 by three IIT Kharagpur alumni– Devendra Gupta, Prateek Singhal and Vivek Pandey-- develop climate-smart solutions and drive scale in its current businesses while furthering its position as a leader in sustainable technologies.

The company has manufactured over 300,000 solar pump controllers to date, of which 1,00,000 units were produced between March and December 2024.

These innovations have contributed to the abatement of over 2 million tonnes of greenhouse gases, of which 6,60,000 tonne reductions were in 2024, the company claimed in a statement.

In 2025, Ecozen is expanding its portfolio with tailor made products to meet the evolving needs of communities and businesses, Devendra Gupta, cofounder and chief executive said, adding the latest funds will help them expand operations.

ResponsAbility Investments is a leading impact asset manager based in Switzerland specializing in private market investments across three investment themes—helping meet the UN sustainable development goals, furthering financial inclusion by funding small businesses; climate finance to help reach net-zero pathways; and sustainable food to help feed an ever-growing population.

Maanaveeya Development & Finance is an Indian subsidiary of the US-based Oikocredit (Ecumenical Development Cooperative Society) a social impact investor and worldwide cooperative with nearly five decades of experience funding organisations active in financial inclusion, agriculture and renewable energy.