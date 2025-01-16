Aditya Birla Fashion to raise USD 500 million equity through preferential issue, QIP

MUMBAI: Ahead of its planned demerger into two separate entities and their subsequent listing, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has finalised a capital raising plan of USD 500 million through a combination of preferential issuance and qualified institutional placement of shares.

The board of the company on Wednesday approved a preferential issue worth USD 275 million, which will be led by the promoter group investing USD 150 million and Fidelity Investments investing USD 125 million.

The promoter participation is at a significant premium of 17.5 per cent over Tuesday’s closing price.

The preferential issue will be subscribed to by Fidelity Investments through its five funds, the statement added. The board has also approved an equity issuance through the QIP route for up to USD 225 million, taking the total fund raise to USD 500 million.

This combined fundraise will deleverage the company helping it aggressively pursue growth strategy through its multiple growth engines.