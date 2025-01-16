Axis Bank logs disappointing 3.83% growth in net profit in third quarter

MUMBAI: The third largest private sector lender Axis Bank has reported a disappointing 3.83% on-year growth in net profit at Rs 6,304 crore in the December quarter following moderate loan growth and a spike in loan loss provisions due to rising delinquencies. The number on a sequential basis dipped a full 9% from Rs 6917.57 crore.

Axis Bank saw its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 1.46%, and net NPAs at 0.35%, marginally up respectively from 1.44% and 0.34% a year ago.

The bank reported fresh slippages of Rs 5,432 crore, up 46% on-year and 22.25% sequentially. Accordingly, loan loss provisions jumped to Rs 2,185 crore from Rs 1,441 crore in Q2 and Rs 691 crore a year ago. Total provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 2,156 crore compared to Rs 2,204 crore in Q2 and Rs 1,028 crore in Q3FY24.

Brokerages were expecting the third-largest private lender to log in a 5.6% jump in net income in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Axis Bank shares crashed 3% immediately after the numbers were announced. The dip in share price was also due to a block deal which saw over 4.4 million shares changing hands on the bourses. The details of the buyers and sellers are not known yet. The shares were trading at 14-month lows.