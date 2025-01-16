Binod Kumar  new Indian Bank CEO 

The Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank has said Binod Kumar assumed office as its managing director & cheif executive effective Thursday. Kumar, who was an executive director with another state run bank PNB before this appointment, brings with him more than three decades of experience in different capacities.

As an executive director of Punjab National Bank since November 2022 he was holding responsibility of corporate banking, treasury, international banking division, finance division and data analytics and data warehousing. He also led the bank’s Dubai branch at the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Kumar is a science graduate and holds the post graduate diploma in banking and finance.