EVs will be in focus at Auto Expo

NEW DELHI: Electric vehicles (EV) will be taking centre stage in the latest edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE) as leading global and domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will unveil their much-anticipated offering for the Indian market.
Industry estimates reveal that more than three dozen products, including EVs, will be launched (or unveiled) at India’s biennial expo that will start in New Delhi on Friday.
Top carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai will be using the mega show either to launch or display their best offerings. Hyundai will be launching the much anticipated Creta Electric on Friday while Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the unveiling of Maruti Suzuki’s first EV, the e-Vitara.
Mahindra will showcase its newly launched electric cars XEV 9e and BE 6 at the expo. The homegrown automaker is also expected to reveal the upcoming XUV700-based electric SUV- XEV 7e. Tata Motors will unveil the production-ready spec of its much-awaited Sierra SUV in both its EV and ICE-powered versions at the expo.
The EV version is expected to feature a 60-80 kWh battery with a claimed range of up to 600 km. The production-spec Harrier EV and Safari EV are also expected to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The expo will also have an aggressive lineup from China’s biggest electric car maker - BYD.
With reports suggesting that India has approved the participation of executives from Chinese automakers and auto parts manufacturers, one may expect big announcements from Chinese firms at the expo. BYD has said that it aims to make a significant impact by showcasing globally-acclaimed models, along with its existing models.
The event will herald the debut of BYD’s latest performance eSUV, the BYD SEALION 7, which will be launched in the first half of CY2025. JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between India’s JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor, is expected to unveil multiple new models, including the Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG roadster, and the MG M9, which is a luxury MPV.
Vietnam’s VinFast, which is set to launch its first car in India, will showcase two electric SUVs - the VF 7 and the VF 9 – at the expo.