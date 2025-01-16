EVs will be in focus at Auto Expo

NEW DELHI: Electric vehicles (EV) will be taking centre stage in the latest edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE) as leading global and domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will unveil their much-anticipated offering for the Indian market.

Industry estimates reveal that more than three dozen products, including EVs, will be launched (or unveiled) at India’s biennial expo that will start in New Delhi on Friday.

Top carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai will be using the mega show either to launch or display their best offerings. Hyundai will be launching the much anticipated Creta Electric on Friday while Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the unveiling of Maruti Suzuki’s first EV, the e-Vitara.

Mahindra will showcase its newly launched electric cars XEV 9e and BE 6 at the expo. The homegrown automaker is also expected to reveal the upcoming XUV700-based electric SUV- XEV 7e. Tata Motors will unveil the production-ready spec of its much-awaited Sierra SUV in both its EV and ICE-powered versions at the expo.