'Finished all projects': Hindenburg Research founder announces disbanding of short-seller

WASHINGTON: US investment group Hindenburg Research will be disbanded, its founder Nate Anderson said Wednesday, adding that it has completed the projects it was handling.

Founded in 2017 as a kind of corporate muckraker, the short- seller with around 10 employees has pushed several companies to admit accounting errors or misrepresentations.

The company has wiped billions of dollars off companies' market values, including Indian conglomerate Adani Group after the research firm accused it of "brazen" corporate fraud.

Hindenburg's biggest success came against electric truck maker Nikola, which it accused in 2020 of lying about the status of its technology.

"The plan has been to wind up after we finished the pipeline of ideas we were working on," Anderson said Wednesday.