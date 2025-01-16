Kirloskar family feud may prolong as group firm challenges Sebi order

MUMBAI: The decades-old feud in the Kirloskar family is set to take longer as Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) has challenged the Sebi order asking it to disclose the details of the family settlement at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which will begin hearing the case from January 16.

On December 30, 2024, KOEL was directed to disclose the details of the 2009 family settlement deed. And the company had moved the SAT on January 4 on the appellate tribunal.

The dispute, rooted in allegations of selective compliance and corporate governance lapses, has intensified in recent times with regulatory interventions and legal battles, which so far has not reached any logical conclusion.

After the Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath fight for the share of the over R 1 trillion Kalyani family assets along with control for Hikal, the Kirloskars are the second prominent business family from Pune openly fighting family issues.

A source at Kirloskar Oil Engines told TNIE that the family settlement, signed on September 11, 2009, was intended to establish clear boundaries of ownership, management, and control among the family’s business arms.

It had allocated specific businesses to different family members, including Atul, Rahul, and the late Gautam Kulkarni of KOEL, as well as Sanjay Kirloskar of Kirloskar Brothers.