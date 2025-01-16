RIL profit surges 7% to Rs 18,540 crore in Q3FY25; Jio shines 

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported a 7% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 18,540 crore during the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

RIL’s revenues from operations increased 7% year-on-year to Rs 2.43 lakh crore. Among the conglomerate’s various businesses, Jio Platforms saw its profit grow by an impressive 26% to Rs 6,857 crore on the back of tariff hikes and acceleration in non-connectivity digital services businesses.Revenue from this segment grew by 19% to Rs 33,074 crore.

“Robust growth in digital services business was led by sustained subscriber addition and consistent improvement in customer engagement metrics. This was well supported by a favorable subscriber mix, with an increasing number of users upgrading to 5G networks,” said Mukesh Ambani, chairman of RIL, in a announcing the results.

Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 203.3, up 11.9% y-o-y, in Q3FY25. Its customer base 2.4% Y-o-Y grew to 482.1 million. The oil-to-chemical (O2C) segment, which contributes more than half of RIL’s revenue, saw its EBITDA improving 2.4% in Q3 to Rs 14,402 crore. Revenue from this segment grew by 6% to Rs 149,595 crore.

RIL said that revenue from 02C biz grew primarily on account of higher production meant for sale, robust domestic demand and product placement. In Q3 FY25, global oil demand rose by 1.5 mb/d Y-o-Y to 104 mb/d led by Asia (excluding China). Heightened gas prices in the European Union and Asia also drove up oil demand, added RIL.

“The O2C business showcased its innate resilience, registering growth even in this prolonged period of volatility in the global energy markets. Refining margins recovered sequentially, with petrochemical deltas exhibiting a mixed trend. Upstream segment continues to play a pivotal role in providing the crucial transition fuel bolstering India’s energy security,” said Ambani.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) reported a 7% increase in its revenue at Rs 79,595 crore and a 10% growth in PAT to Rs 3,458 crore in the festive heavy quarter.

“We are creating through JioMart – express deliveries, scheduled deliveries coupled with Milkbasket - subscription services, a seamless shopping experience that serves diverse customers across all categories and catchment,” said Isha M. Ambani, Executive Director, RRVL.

RIL’s Oil and Gas (exploration and production) segment reported EBITDA of Rs 5,290 crore (up 11%) and revenue of Rs 6,222 crore (down 6%) in Q3FY25.