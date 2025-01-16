TRAI proposes cut in broadband rates for public Wi-Fi

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed reducing broadband connection rates for Public Data Offices (PDOs) under the PM-WANI scheme. According to TRAI’s recommendation, the broadband tariff for PDOs should not exceed twice the rate applicable for retail broadband services.

This initiative aims to address the high costs that have hindered the growth of public Wi-Fi hotspots, which have fallen short of the government’s targets. PDOs, typically local shops, retailers, and storekeepers are key players in deploying public Wi-Fi hotspots under the PM-WANI program.

“The Authority proposes a revised Draft Telecommunication Tariff (71st Amendment) Order, which prescribes that the broadband tariff (FTTH) for PDOs under the PM-WANI scheme should not exceed twice the tariff applicable for retail broadband (FTTH) services of corresponding capacity offered by service providers,” TRAI stated in a press note.

Launched in 2020, the PM-WANI scheme aimed to set up public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country through PDOs, which could even include local kirana shops. The goal was to democratise access to the internet by offering affordable broadband through public hotspots.

However, the program has struggled to reach its full potential due to the high cost of leased line connections charged by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to PDOs.

As of July 22, 2024, India has seen the deployment of 207,642 PM-WANI hotspots, along with 199 PDO Aggregators (PDOAs) and 111 app providers.

Despite this progress, the number of hotspots remains far below the targets set in the NDCP 2018 and the Bharat 6G Vision documents. According to TRAI’s calculations, internet leased lines (100 Mbps) cost 40 to 80 times more annually than retail broadband connections (100 Mbps).