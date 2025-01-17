Budget 2025: Parliament session schedule and key dates

The government is set to begin the upcoming Budget session of Parliament on January 31, 2025. According to the latest government notification, the first part of the session will run from January 31 to February 13, 2025, while the second part will begin on March 10, 2025, and conclude on April 4, 2025.

Following recent consultations with economists and industry experts, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the second full budget of the Modi 3.0 government on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. in Parliament. This will mark Sitharaman’s eighth consecutive budget presentation.

Important Dates and Full Schedule

Commencement of the Fourth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha

The Fourth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on Friday, January 31, 2025.

President’s Address to Both Houses of Parliament

The President of India will address both Houses of Parliament at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Sitting of Lok Sabha on January 31, 2025

Following the President’s Address, the Lok Sabha will sit for the transaction of Government Business at 11:30 a.m. on January 31, 2025.

Time of Sittings of Lok Sabha

Unless otherwise directed by the Speaker, Lok Sabha sittings will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on days with scheduled sessions.

Country Expects A Tax Relief

Indian industry experts are eagerly anticipating key announcements in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025-26, including potential tax cuts for the middle class and reductions in GST rates, aimed at boosting consumer sentiment.