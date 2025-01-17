Dependence on H-1B visas has reduced, says Infosys CFO

BENGALURU: In what Infosys chief financial officer (CFO) Jayesh Sanghrajka on Thursday said over the years, the company’s dependence on H-1B visas has reduced significantly.

Talking about H-1B visas, the Sanghrajka said, “Our onsite mix has reduced significantly. We used to be in the 30% range, but we are now at the 24% range. Within that, our near shore has increased significantly,” he said.

The CFO added that within the US-onsite population that we have, our H1-B visa-independent folks are now at over 60%. We have now built a pretty resilient model from that perspective. “We are, therefore, much more confident from where we are versus where we used to be earlier,” he added.

Infosys’ campus hiring programme is as per plans, as the company is on track to recruit nearly 15,000 freshers in the current financial year and it will be adding more than 20,000 freshers in FY26. On compensation hike impact on margins, the CFO said there will be some headwinds from this in Q4 and Q1. The company will give 6-8% hikes to employees in India.

It has increased its headcount for the second consecutive quarter. It added more than 5,500 employees in the December quarter and 2,456 employees in the September quarter. However, the company saw a rise in attrition rate to 13.7% in the third quarter from 12.9% in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the CEO said within Infosys, they have a clear approach to make sure everyone is treated fairly. “We have a well-defined process of looking at how the performance is driven,” he said. His comments come at a time when a former employee commented about the company in a post.