HR firm Ciel HR Services expecting to get Sebi nod for Rs 435-crore IPO soon

MUMBAI: The Chennai-based Ciel HR Services is expecting to get the regulatory mandate for its Rs 435-crore (Rs 335 crore in fresh issue) public share sale soon and hopes to launch the issue in March.

Founded by the politician-turned-entrepreneur Pandiarajan Karuppasamy who headed the education ministry in Tamil Nadu when the late Jayalalitha was the chief minister, Ciel (sky in French) HR is among the top 10 players in the HR management space in terms of revenue of Rs 1,100 crore as of September and will be the 12th listed player in the much cluttered HR outsourcing/staffing industry.

In fact, Karuppasamy is the pioneer of outsourced HR management industry in the country when way back in 1992 he founded the country’s first such company under the name of Ma Foi Management Consultants. Later in 2010 he sold this to the global player Randstand.

An investment banking source told TNIE that “they are expecting the Sebi nod for the issue anytime from now. Most probably today itself and if given the permission as expected, they are ready to launch the issue early March.”

According to the IPO papers filed with Sebi, the company plans to raise Rs 335 crore from the fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating to 4.74 million shares with face value of Rs 2 each.

The selling shareholders in the OFS include the founder-chairman Karuppasamy and his wife Lata (2.5 million shares -- pre-issue they own 61% of the company which will come down to 38 percent); 6.3 lakh shares by Hemalatha Rajan; 6.3 lakh shares by Aditya Narayan Mishra; 5.9 lakh shares by Santhosh Kumar Nair; 1.2 lakh shares by Doraiswamy Rajiv Krishnan (all part of the promoter group); and the rest by other existing shareholders.