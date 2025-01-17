Hyundai launches Creta Electric at Rs 17.99 lakh during Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Friday launched the much-anticipated Hyundai Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at an introductory price of Rs 17.99 lakh which goes up to 23.49 lakh for the top-end variant.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, said that since its launch in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has become a true icon redefining the SUV segment in India. “Today, we honor this legacy by introducing our first indigenous electric vehicle. Powered by locally assembled battery packs from the state-of-the-art battery assembly plant in Chennai, we embrace ‘Made in India’,” added Kim.

He also said that over the last few years, the company has followed a top-down approach to its EV strategy. “We are building a robust EV ecosystem to encourage wider EV adoption with plans to set up 600 public fast charging stations across India in the next seven years, out of which over 50 stations have already been set up across key cities and national highways,” said Kim.

“With over a decade of global expertise in electric mobility, Hyundai Motor Company has established itself as a pioneer in EV innovation. Now, the same innovations and expertise are being brought to India, enhancing our country’s EV landscape," he said.

"Hyundai Creta Electric is a testament to our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and Hyundai’s commitment to making India a global hub for advanced mobility solutions. We are confident that Hyundai Creta Electric will set new benchmarks in the Indian EV industry, providing the much-needed push for the growth of the segment,” he added.