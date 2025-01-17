LTIMindtree net profit falls 7 per cent to Rs 1,085 crore

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree on Thursday posted a 7.1% decline in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter to Rs 1,085 crore compared to Rs 1,169 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,661 crore, a 7.1% growth compared to Rs 9,017 crore in the same quarter last year. LTIMindtree’s operating margin in the third quarter stood at 13.8% and as of December 31, 2024, the company has 742 active clients.

“We closed Q3FY25 with a revenue of $1.14 billion, registering a sequential growth of 1.8% in constant currency and 1.1% in USD terms. Our differentiated AI strategy has helped us record our highest-ever order inflow of $1.68 billion, laying the foundation for future growth,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD.

“Our ongoing investments in AI, including new partnerships and specialisations, and accolades, support our efforts to continue growing as we enter CY25,” he added. It added 2,362 people in Q3 and as of December 31, 2024, it employs 86,800 people. Its trailing 12 months attrition was at 14.3%.

Banking, financial services and insurance vertical contributed 36.4% revenue in Q3, up from 35.6% in Q2.