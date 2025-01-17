Maruti Suzuki unveils its first BEV e Vitara at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Limited unveiled its first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) SUV – the e VITARA on January 17 along with the comprehensive 'e for me' Electric Eco-Solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Built on the ground-up HEARTECT-e platform, the e vitara offers superior performance and excellent range, with uncompromised comfort and safety, the carmaker said.
The electric SUV will be introduced in Maruti’s NEXA channel.
Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, of Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “We aim to make BEVs attractive to customers through a three-pronged strategy. The first is to develop a BEV-dedicated platform for optimum performance. The second is to evolve the right product for the target markets, based on customer requirements. The third is to leverage our global economies of scale and concentrate manufacturing at a single location for the world.”
“For this purpose, we have chosen India as the global manufacturing base due to its quality products, and scale merit,” added Suzuki.
Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the e vitara is an SUV built on the all-new platform, called HEARTECT-e, exclusively designed for electric vehicles.
He added that the EV comes with highly efficient battery pack options to deliver more than 500 km for 61kWh on a single charge.
“We have equipped the e vitara with several premium and advanced features such as Level 2 ADAS, Integrated Digital Display, and Next-Gen Suzuki Connect,” said the MD.
Elaborating on the steps to increase EV adoption, he said, “Our goal is to create Electric Eco-Solutions for the customers. We call it 'e for me'. We will offer smart home chargers along with installation support, leverage our vast network to provide fast charging support in the top 100 cities in the first phase, and then expand further."
"The idea is that, within these cities, every 5 to 10 km a customer finds a charging point by Maruti Suzuki. We are also preparing 1,500 EV-enabled service workshops covering over 1,000 cities with specially trained manpower and special equipment to address all EV-related support, including charging. Additionally, we will provide roadside assistance all over India,” he added.
The e vitara will be showcased through a phased rollout across NEXA dealerships nationwide. It will be exported to more than 100 countries, including key markets like Japan and Europe from India.
The EV is fitted to an R18 (18”) aerodynamic alloy wheel, the next generation NEXTré 3-Point Matrix LED DRLs with LED projector headlamps, fixed-glass sunroof and soft-touch dual-tone materials with multi-colour ambient lighting.
An Integrated Digital Display of 25.65cm (10.1”) and a 26.04cm, (10.25”) multi-information display present an array of information and controls.
The e VITARA also features ventilated front seats and best-in-its-segment 10-way power-adjustable driver seat.
It also offers rear seating system with a versatile 40:20:40 split configuration with easy boot access, Rear Seat Armrest with cup holder, along with reclining and sliding functionality that enables flexible boot space to match your journeys.
The electric powertrain of e vitara consists of a 3-in-1 system integrating motor, inverter, and transmission, coupled with a Lithium-ion battery pack which is available in two options - 61kWh and 49kWh.
Maruti claims that these batteries ensure optimal performance from as low as -30°C to as high as 60°C. The driving experience is enhanced through three distinct modes - Eco, Normal and Sports, accompanied by a snow terrain mode for added versatility.
MSIL said that the HEARTECT-e platform features over 50 per cent high-tensile steel construction and an advanced battery protection system.
The e VITARA includes Level 2 ADAS, standard 7 Airbags (including driver-side knee airbag), Electronic Parking Brake, All-Disc Brakes, e-Call functionality, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and more.