Maruti Suzuki unveils its first BEV e Vitara at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, of Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “We aim to make BEVs attractive to customers through a three-pronged strategy. The first is to develop a BEV-dedicated platform for optimum performance. The second is to evolve the right product for the target markets, based on customer requirements. The third is to leverage our global economies of scale and concentrate manufacturing at a single location for the world.”

“For this purpose, we have chosen India as the global manufacturing base due to its quality products, and scale merit,” added Suzuki.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the e vitara is an SUV built on the all-new platform, called HEARTECT-e, exclusively designed for electric vehicles.

He added that the EV comes with highly efficient battery pack options to deliver more than 500 km for 61kWh on a single charge.

“We have equipped the e vitara with several premium and advanced features such as Level 2 ADAS, Integrated Digital Display, and Next-Gen Suzuki Connect,” said the MD.