SEBI bars Pacheli Industrial Finance, six entities for alleged financial misconduct

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi has barred Pacheli Industrial Finance, a non-banking financial company, and six other entities from the securities market till further orders for alleged financial irregularities and stock manipulation.

Apart from Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd (PIFL), Abhijit Trading Company Ltd, Calyx Securities Pvt Ltd, Hibiscus Holdings, Avail Financial Services, Edoptica Retail India and Sulphur Securities, are the six entities which were also restrained from the markets.

In an interim order passed on Thursday, Sebi revealed that PIFL secured loans amounting to Rs 1,000 crore from six entities classified as non-promoters. These loans were converted into equity through a preferential allotment, resulting in the issuance of over 51 crore shares to the lenders.

The regulator noted that an investigation into bank account records, however, uncovered that the loan transactions were a sham.

Funds were round-tripped between PIFL and the lenders, with the company issuing shares without receiving any legitimate consideration.

"We have witnessed Pacheli Industrial Finance which was consistently reporting negligible revenues suddenly taking on a Rs 1,000 crore loan without making any disclosures on how the funds will be utilised or the loan serviced, Sebi's Whole-Time Member Ashwani Bhatia said in the order.

The loan, which appears to have been availed from connected entities, was converted into equity.

"The examination of the bank statements of the company and connected entities prima facie revealed that the funds that were advanced as loan was round-tripped and the company ended up issuing shares without receiving any consideration," Bhatia added.