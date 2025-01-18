Hero launches four new products at the Auto Expo

NEW DELHI: The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp launched four new products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The new models include the Hero Xoom 125 (R 86,900), Hero Xoom 160 (R1,48,500), Hero Xpulse 210 (R 1,75,800), and Hero Xtreme 250R (R1,79,900). All four products will be available for booking from February 2025, with deliveries expected to commence in March 2025.

“Today two of our premium brands, Xtreme and Xpulse, have become even stronger. We have fortified our presence in the 125cc scooter segment and also ventured into the 160cc category with a Maxi Scooter,” said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp. He added, “The launch of these new models on the back of an already strong portfolio, will further boost our growth journey as we enter the next fiscal.”

Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSIL) also announced the prices of two electric scooters that were unveiled in November 2024. Prices for the affordable QC1 electric scooter start at R90,000 while the more premium Activa e starts at R1.17 lakh.

TVS Motor showcased multiple new concepts at the expo, the most important being the Jupiter CNG Concept. TVS said that riders will be able to switch between petrol and CNG instantly, and it will offer a range of 226km with running costs of less than R1 per kilometre. TVS-owned British luxury motorcycle maker Norton Motorcycles is showcasing the Norton V4CR - the most powerful café racer from the UK.