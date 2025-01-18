Kotak Mahindra Bank net income up 10% to Rs 3,305 crore in Q3

MUMBAI: The fourth largest private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a growth of 10% in standalone net income to Rs 3,305 crore in the December quarter. On a consolidated basis, the net profit increased to Rs 4,701 crore as subsidiaries, barring the microfinance arm, reported better numbers.

The interest income rose 14.75% to Rs 16,633.14 crore from Rs 14,495 crore, the bank management told reporters in a concall Saturday. In the second quarter, the interest earned stood at Rs 16,426.97 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) inched up to 1.51% from 1.48% in the September quarter but declined from 1.68% in the December 2023 quarter. Similarly, net NPAs stood at 0.44% in the reporting quarter compared to 0.45% in the September 2024 period, and 0.36% in December 2023.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 7,218.17 crore compared to Rs 6,834.74 crore in September 2024, and Rs 6,981.15 crore in December 2023, and net NPA stood at Rs 2,070.42 crore compared to Rs 2,066.51 crore in September, and Rs 1,487.03 crore in December 2023.

BSS Microfinance, its micro lending arm, reported a Rs 50 crore net loss in the reporting quarter as against Rs 104 crore profit in the year ago period.