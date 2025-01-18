RBL Bank net income plunges 86% in Q3 amid higher provisions for bad loans

MUMBAI: Higher provisions for bad loans on a prudential basis pulled down the earnings of the mid-tier private sector lender RBL Bank, with its net income plunging by a massive 86% on-year to Rs 32.6 crore in the December quarter. Sequentially, earnings were 85% less than the previous quarter.

The bottom line was hit badly as it made an additional provision of Rs 414 crore on gross NPAs of the joint liability group portfolio, taking total NPA provision on this portfolio to 85 percent despite an improvement in overall asset quality.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 2.92% in the reporting period from 3.12% a year ago but inched up marginally from 2.88% in the September quarter. Similarly, net NPAs also improved to 0.53% from 0.80% on-year and from 0.79% sequentially, the bank management told reporters in a con-call Saturday.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs of the bank stood at Rs 2,701 crore compared to Rs 2,581.08 crore in the September quarter and Rs 2,551.05 crore in December 2023, while net NPAs stood at Rs 481.64 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 635.64 crore a year ago and Rs 697.51 crore in the September quarter.