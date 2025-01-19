Hyundai, TVS to make 3W, micro 4W for Indian market

NEW DELHI: South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company is joining hands with Chennai-based auto major TVS Motor to enter into India’s growing last-mile mobility market. TVS and Hyundai on Saturday unveiled concept models of advanced electric three-wheelers and micro four-wheelers at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

While no binding agreements have been explored or executed, Hyundai said it is exploring the potential to offer design, engineering and technology, while TVS Motor will explore manufacturing and marketing of the vehicles. “Collaborating with TVS Motor, we aim to locally produce the three-wheeler while exploring global opportunities for the four-wheeler, blending intuitive functionality with the spirit of a rapidly innovating India,” said SangYup Lee, executive Vice President and head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design.