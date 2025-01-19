Hyundai, TVS to make 3W, micro 4W for Indian market
NEW DELHI: South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company is joining hands with Chennai-based auto major TVS Motor to enter into India’s growing last-mile mobility market. TVS and Hyundai on Saturday unveiled concept models of advanced electric three-wheelers and micro four-wheelers at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
While no binding agreements have been explored or executed, Hyundai said it is exploring the potential to offer design, engineering and technology, while TVS Motor will explore manufacturing and marketing of the vehicles. “Collaborating with TVS Motor, we aim to locally produce the three-wheeler while exploring global opportunities for the four-wheeler, blending intuitive functionality with the spirit of a rapidly innovating India,” said SangYup Lee, executive Vice President and head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design.
Hyundai said the concept vehicles will not only address the pressing need for sustainable mobility but also align with the evolving demands of Indian roads and urban infrastructure. “TVS is proud to explore a partnership with Hyundai to shape future of urban mobility,” said Sharad Mishra, President, Group strategy, TVS Motor Company.
“By combining Hyundai Motor’s global expertise with our deep understanding of mobility solutions, we aim to develop next-generation micro-mobility solutions that redefine last-mile connectivity. With a shared vision, we are confident that this partnership under discussion will deliver impactful solutions that set new standards in design, engineering, technology, and quality,” added Mishra.
Hyundai said it will explore the practicality and potential of these futuristic mobility solutions while analysing their integration into India’s traffic ecosystem. Based on the findings, Hyundai and TVS will explore rollout of the project. The three-wheeler concept is proposed to be produced in collaboration with TVS, while the development of the four-wheeler is under review, with a focus on its global potential.
Hyundai claims that with the electric three-wheeler concept, they have reimagined India’s ubiquitous motor rickshaw, transforming it into a versatile and eco-friendly vehicle that can serve not only as a people mover but also as an efficient logistics option or a rapid-response emergency vehicle.