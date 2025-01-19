Indusind Bank CFO Gobind Jain resigns
NEW DELHI: Gobind Jain, chief financial officer of the private sector lender Indusind Bank, has put in his paper “to pursue other professional the opportunities,” the bank said in an exchanges filing on Saturday.
The bank further said Arun Khurana, the deputy chief executive, and a whole-time director, will take the additional charge as chief financial officer from January 21.
“I am keen to pursue opportunities outside the bank or within the promoter group after having put in over three years,” Jain, who joined the bank in October 2021, said in his resignation letter.
Khurana joined the lender in November 2011, and has been the deputy chief executive since April 2020. He has also served as overall head of the bank’s global markets group. Khurana is also the overall head of global markets group, transacton banking and investment banking.
The bank said Jain will serve a notice period of 90 days and will be available until April 17. Jain joined the bank after the then chief financial officer SV Zaregaonkar had resigned in September 2021.
Jain is a chartered accountant, chartered financial analyst, certified financial planner and financial risk management. The bank’s share tumbled nearly 2.5% by the closing of the trade on Friday.