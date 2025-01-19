Indusind Bank CFO Gobind Jain resigns

NEW DELHI: Gobind Jain, chief financial officer of the private sector lender Indusind Bank, has put in his paper “to pursue other professional the opportunities,” the bank said in an exchanges filing on Saturday.

The bank further said Arun Khurana, the deputy chief executive, and a whole-time director, will take the additional charge as chief financial officer from January 21.

“I am keen to pursue opportunities outside the bank or within the promoter group after having put in over three years,” Jain, who joined the bank in October 2021, said in his resignation letter.