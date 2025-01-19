VinFast enters India with three e-SUVs, BYD to expand presence

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said, “We believe our premium SUVs VF7 and VF6 are game changers that will accelerate adoption of EVs in India.” Ashwin Ashok Patil, deputy CEO of sales & marketing at VinFast India, said VF7 and VF6 are expected to go for sale from second half of CY25. He said VinFast is appointing dealers across major towns with omni-channel presence.

Last year, it broke ground on an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. It had committed an investment of $500 million.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest electric carmaker BYD introduced its SEALION 7 Pure Performance eSUV at the Expo. Under the promotional booking offer, the BYD SEALION 7 can be booked with Rs 70,000 across India from Saturday. The Chinese auto giant said it will expand its dealership network in India to 40 locations by January 2025. The BYD SEALION 7 can accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.5 secs in the Performance trim, and the Premium does the same in 6.7 seconds.