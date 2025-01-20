ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to start 2 automotive steel units in 2025

NEW DELHI: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, is set to commission in 2025 two production lines dedicated to manufacturing advanced automotive steel products.
The company in a statement said that once operational, the production of the two units will substitute imports of high-end steel required by the entire automotive sector. Some of the offerings currently available globally will also be manufactured for the first time in India.
The new lines – a Continuous Galvanizing Line (CGL) and a Continuous Galvanizing and Annealing Line (CGAL), embedding the technical know-how of the parent companies – are expected to be fully operational in 2025. These two facilities will be part of the upcoming Cold Rolling Mill 2 (CRM2) complex at its flagship plant in Hazira, Gujarat.
The two units will enable the production of ArcelorMittal as well as Nippon Steel’s licensed products, with strength levels up to 1180 MPa, in both coated and uncoated steel. This initiative builds on the previous success of AM/NS India with the introduction of Optigal and Magnelis last year.
The expansion aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality, value-added automotive steel in India, which currently stands at 7.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) for flat steel and is projected to grow by 6-7% annually.
Dilip Oommen, CEO of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, “The dedicated two units mark a significant step toward our goal of providing high-quality, premium steel solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the automotive sector. With our wide range of products and services, we are well-positioned and preferred choice among automotive manufacturers.”