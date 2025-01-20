ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to start 2 automotive steel units in 2025

NEW DELHI: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, is set to commission in 2025 two production lines dedicated to manufacturing advanced automotive steel products.

The company in a statement said that once operational, the production of the two units will substitute imports of high-end steel required by the entire automotive sector. Some of the offerings currently available globally will also be manufactured for the first time in India.

The new lines – a Continuous Galvanizing Line (CGL) and a Continuous Galvanizing and Annealing Line (CGAL), embedding the technical know-how of the parent companies – are expected to be fully operational in 2025. These two facilities will be part of the upcoming Cold Rolling Mill 2 (CRM2) complex at its flagship plant in Hazira, Gujarat.