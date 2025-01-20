Bharti Airtel ties up with Bajaj Finance to ensure faster last mile delivery of financial services

Gopal Vittal, vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel, said their combined reach, scale and distribution strength will serve as the cornerstone of the partnership and help them succeed in the marketplace.

"We are building Airtel Finance as a strategic asset for the group and will continue to invest in and grow the business. Today, we are trusted by over 1 million customers and our vision is to make Airtel Finance a one-stop shop for all the financial needs of our customers,” he said.

Rajeev Jain, managing director of Bajaj Finance, chipped in saying the partnership not only leverages digital infrastructure for inclusive growth but also brings together the expertise and reach of two of India’s leading and most-trusted brands.