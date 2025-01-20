Bharti Airtel ties up with Bajaj Finance to ensure faster last mile delivery of financial services
Telecom leader Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance have entered into a partnership to create one of the largest digital platforms for financial services to ensure faster last mile delivery.
Under the plan announced Monday, Airtel will progressively offer most of Bajaj Finance’s retail financial offerings to all its 375 million customers with its 1.2 million distribution network, leveraging Bajaj Finance’s suite of 27 product lines and over 5,000 branches and 70,000 field agents.
Airtel will initially offer Bajaj Finance’s retail financial products on its app, and later through its nationwide network of stores, the companies said in a joint statement Monday.
Gopal Vittal, vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel, said their combined reach, scale and distribution strength will serve as the cornerstone of the partnership and help them succeed in the marketplace.
"We are building Airtel Finance as a strategic asset for the group and will continue to invest in and grow the business. Today, we are trusted by over 1 million customers and our vision is to make Airtel Finance a one-stop shop for all the financial needs of our customers,” he said.
Rajeev Jain, managing director of Bajaj Finance, chipped in saying the partnership not only leverages digital infrastructure for inclusive growth but also brings together the expertise and reach of two of India’s leading and most-trusted brands.