Indian Overseas Bank net income climbs 21% on loan growth, recoveries

MUMBAI: Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank has reported a close to 21% jump in net income at ₹874 crore for the December quarter, boosted by improved asset quality and higher recoveries. In the year ago period, the public sector lender had earned ₹723 crore in net income.

In an earnings call Monday, Ajay Kumar Srivastava, the managing director and chief executive of the bank, told reporters that the bank’s total income climbed more than 13% to ₹8,409 crore from ₹7,437 crore, of which the key interest income increased by 15.16% to ₹7,112 crore and the net interest income grew higher by 16.30% to ₹2,789 crore.

Sequentially, net profit improved 12.35%, as the bank recorded a net profit of ₹777 crore in Q2. The bank's net interest income, which is the difference between the interest income earned from lending activities and the interest paid to depositors, jumped to ₹2,789 crore in Q3, a 16.35% improvement compared to ₹2,397 crore in the same quarter last year.