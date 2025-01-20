Kerala delegation in Davos for World Economic Forum meet for the first time

KOCHI: Kerala is attending the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting at Davos (Jan 20-24), as the CPM-led government continues its efforts to engage with global leaders and multinational giants to invest in the state.

This is the first time that Kerala is participating in the World Economic Forum, held at the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

WEF, which is into its 55th edition this year, is hosting some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful people.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who is leading the Kerala delegation for the five day meet, said Kerala's presence at Davos reflects the growing confidence of global stakeholders in Kerala’s industrial ecosystem and our commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships for growth.

Kerala is attending the WEF at Davos as part of the 'Invest India' theme of the union government, he said. Kerala is showcasing its talented workforce, and pharma & biotechnology manufacturing at the Davos summit.

Rajeeve told TNIE that Kerala is attending the WEF to lure investors to the state.

"Kerala is hosting the Invest Kerala Global Summit in Kochi on February 21 and 22. We are organising several preparatory programs including roadshows. WEF is a great opportunity to meet the investors at a single point. We are organising one to one meetings and round tables. Invest India and CII are facilitating these programs," he said.

The Kerala pavilion at the WEF will showcase the potential of the state. "Our agenda is to attract more investment to the state of Kerala. We are participating in some other programs also," Rajeeve said.

Rajeeve will speak on Kerala's two most attractive themes for the global investors at the India pavilion viz., its highly talented workforce, and the pharmaceutical & biotechnology sectors at the India pavilion at Davos.

'Investing in People -- Reaping Economic Dividend' is scheduled on January 22 (Wednesday) at the India pavilion of WEF from 1-2 pm.

"Kerala is making focused investments in human capital laying a strong foundation for a knowledge-driven economy, societal resilience, and sustainable development," said the government officials.

The theme on 'Kerala as emerging hub for pharmaceuticals and biotechnology' is scheduled on January 23 (Thursday) from 10 am to 11 am at the same venue. In this segment, the state will showcase its capabilities, infrastructure, and policies for fostering a conducive ecosystem for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.