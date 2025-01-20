‘We believe FY26 will be better than FY25; deal pipeline is strong’

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), an engineering and technology services company, had a strong third quarter, as its revenues jumped 9.5% y-o-y to Rs 2,653 crore. The company won eight large deals in the December quarter. In an interaction with TNIE’s Uma Kannan, Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, LTTS, said the large deal pipeline continues to be robust and that they expect FY26 to be better than FY25. Edited excerpts:

LTTS Q3 net profit has declined 4.1% to R322 crore. What are the factors that caused this drop?

If we look at the EBIT margin, it has improved from 15.1% to 16.2% operationally and then there is a 0.3% charge of the M&A transaction that we did, and therefore, non-operational combined, it has come to 15.9%. So, there is an improvement from 15.1% to 16.2% after taking in 100 bps impact of increments in the quarter.

There have been currency losses that we’ve had because of Euro, JPY, SEK with dollar and all that. I would actually focus on the EBIT part rather than the PAT (profit after tax) part for the current quarter because of these fluctuations with the dollar that have happened, that’s why we are stressing on constant currency. If we look at our growth, the constant currency growth is about 8.7% year-on-year, which is probably the best in the industry so far, and 3.1% quarter-on- quarter.

Tell us about your deal wins in the third quarter and how the large deal pipeline looks like in coming quarters?

Our deal wins have been the highest ever. We closed eight large deals- one $50 million, two $35 million, two $25 million, and three $10 million deals. We are fairly pleased with what we have been able to do. We see a lot of activity in the market. The large deal pipeline continues to be robust aided by ongoing engagements with customers on both new age product and platform development and business transformation.