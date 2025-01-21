Government selects 24 cos under PLI scheme for white goods

NEW DELHI: The government has selected 24 companies under the third round of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods.

These companies have committed an investment of Rs 3,516 crore to boost domestic production of critical components for ACs and LED lights.

Out of the 38 applications received in the round, 18 new companies were provisionally selected, with 10 focusing on AC components and 8 on LED light components. These new entrants are set to invest Rs 2,299 crore.