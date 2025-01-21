IT companies see revival in discretionary demand, deal wins

BENGALURU: IT services companies have now started witnessing early signs of revival in discretionary spending and CEOs of top IT companies are optimistic about strong deal wins in coming quarters. Also, they announced that deal cycles have now shortened compared to previous quarters.

In Q3, the country’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) total contract value (TCV) stood at $10.2 billion. “For the first time, there is a good decrease in the deal cycle, by a few weeks. This shows that the decision-making is also improving largely,” said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, during the company’s earnings call.