NCLT orders liquidation of Go First

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday ordered the liquidation of budget carrier Go First, possibly marking the end of the airline and its 20-month insolvency proceedings.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) in September 2024 had filed an application to liquidate the airline.

NCLT bench comprising Judicial Member Mahendra Khandelwal and Technical Member Dr Sanjeev Ranjan allowed an application for liquidation by the CoC.

Go First becomes the second airline in three months to face liquidation. In November 2024, the Supreme Court of India ordered the liquidation of Jet Airways (India) Limited.