RBI eases settlement guidelines for ARCs

The revised norms has also done away with the criteria that required an independent advisory committee to examine proposals for settlement of borrower accounts having an aggregate value of Rs 1 crore or below.

ARCs now have a relatively free hand in settling borrower dues of up to Rs 1 crore, going by the revised guidelines on settlement of dues of borrowers by ARCs. In the case of settlement of borrower dues above Rs 1 crore, either the board or a committee of the board can take a call, RBI said on Monday. Earlier, this power was vested only with the board.

The aforementioned relaxations are expected to streamline the functioning of ARCs. When it comes to settlement of borrower accounts having aggregate value of over Rs 1 crore at the time of acquisition by an ARC, RBI said either the board or a committee of the board can deliberate on the recommendations of the of internal assessment committee. Earlier, only the board could deliberate on the recommendations of internal assessment committee.