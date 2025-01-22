Bring only financially viable firms to market: SEBI chief Madhabi Buch

The quality of documentation also has several gaps, she said. “We are like doctors who see ill patients all day. You won’t believe the kind of egregious things we see,” Buch said, adding that some whistleblowers approach the regulator only when it is convenient for them.

SEBI has found huge misuse of funds raised through initial public offerings by certain companies, she said. “We have seen such egregious use of money, and it all goes back to related party transactions; layered transactions, particularly with overseas subsidiaries. And all of this go into purchase of things that won’t have any tangible evidence.”

Buch said markets have deployed resources to ensure compliance with the spirit of law and the growth in capital markets rests on investor trust.