HUL Q3FY25: Demand trends remained subdued, says HUL MD

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a 19% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the fiscal third quarter ended 31st December (Q3FY25) to Rs 2,984 crore.

The profit after tax (PAT) came majorly on account of profit from the divestment of ‘Pureit’ business while the profit after tax and before exceptional items was flat. Consolidated revenue for HUL rose by 2% year-on-year to Rs 15,559 in Q3FY25.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of HUL, said that FMCG demand trends remained subdued with continued moderation in urban growth while rural market sustained its gradual recovery.

The company however expects moderation in consumption trends to continue in the near term. It stated that if commodity prices remain where they are, low-single-digit price growth is expected.

“While we keep a close watch on the pace of recovery and the broader economic outlook in the short term, we remain confident of the medium to long-term opportunity in the Indian FMCG sector and HUL’s ability to grow competitively,” said Jawa.