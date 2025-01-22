JSW Group to invest Rs 3 lakh crore across critical sectors in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group said on Tuesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to invest Rs 3 lakh crore across critical sectors.

The MoU was signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, expects the MoU to generate employment opportunities for people in the regions of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Gadchiroli and Nagpur.

“Signing of an MoU with JSW Steel, a company with diverse investments across key sectors such as steel, solar, auto and cement in Maharashtra, is a significant step in fulfilling our vision to developing Gadchiroli as the ‘steel city’ of India,” said Fadnavis.