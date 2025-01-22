‘Maruti Suzuki to have complete EV ecosystem ready before new launch’

NEW DELHI: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Tuesday said it is committed to addressing key challenges associated with the Electric Vehicle (EV) ownership ahead of the launch of its first EV, the e Vitara, later this year.
Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer (marketing & sales) at MSIL, announced plans to establish a robust EV ecosystem, including extensive charging infrastructure and service networks.
MSIL aims to deploy fast-charging points every 5-10 kilometres in the top 100 cities, where 97% of EV sales currently occur. Additionally, the company will establish over 1,500 EV-enabled service workshops across more than 1,000 cities to ensure seamless ownership experiences.
“When we begin selling the e Vitara, the ecosystem will be ready. Anyone driving our EV will have no concerns,” Banerjee told this publication. He highlighted that to boost EV penetration, consumers must feel confident about using EVs as primary vehicles.
“Range anxiety is a genuine concern. Last year, EV penetration stood at 2.4%, barely higher than the 2.3% recorded the year before. Despite many new launches, the growth remains minimal,” he noted.
He emphasized the need to address consumer pain points. “If we resolve these issues, EV penetration will grow significantly. The long-term growth is clear: if the infrastructure improves, confidence will rise, and EV sales will increase. We believe the market for electric cars will grow tenfold over the next six years, from 1 lakh units to 1 million units.”
MSIL showcased the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday. The pricing, expected to be announced in March, is anticipated to range from Rs 18-22 lakh. The e Vitara will compete with models like the Mahindra BE 6 (Rs 18.90-26.90 lakh), Tata Curvv EV ( Rs 17.49-21.99 lakh), and Hyundai Creta Electric (Rs 17.99-23.49 lakh). Hyundai is also targeting to install nearly 600 public EV fast-charging stations across the nation over the next seven years.
When asked about plans to launch affordable EVs, Banerjee said that MSIL has a roadmap to launch five EVs in the next five years, catering to all customer segments. “Currently, the mid-SUV segment remains the sweet spot,” he added.