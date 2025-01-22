‘Maruti Suzuki to have complete EV ecosystem ready before new launch’

“When we begin selling the e Vitara, the ecosystem will be ready. Anyone driving our EV will have no concerns,” Banerjee told this publication. He highlighted that to boost EV penetration, consumers must feel confident about using EVs as primary vehicles.

“Range anxiety is a genuine concern. Last year, EV penetration stood at 2.4%, barely higher than the 2.3% recorded the year before. Despite many new launches, the growth remains minimal,” he noted.

He emphasized the need to address consumer pain points. “If we resolve these issues, EV penetration will grow significantly. The long-term growth is clear: if the infrastructure improves, confidence will rise, and EV sales will increase. We believe the market for electric cars will grow tenfold over the next six years, from 1 lakh units to 1 million units.”

MSIL showcased the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday. The pricing, expected to be announced in March, is anticipated to range from Rs 18-22 lakh. The e Vitara will compete with models like the Mahindra BE 6 (Rs 18.90-26.90 lakh), Tata Curvv EV ( Rs 17.49-21.99 lakh), and Hyundai Creta Electric (Rs 17.99-23.49 lakh). Hyundai is also targeting to install nearly 600 public EV fast-charging stations across the nation over the next seven years.

When asked about plans to launch affordable EVs, Banerjee said that MSIL has a roadmap to launch five EVs in the next five years, catering to all customer segments. “Currently, the mid-SUV segment remains the sweet spot,” he added.