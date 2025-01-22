Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 series, One UI 7, Moohan XR headset, and more expected announcements

Samsung is expected to unveil three new Galaxy S25 models at its upcoming Unpacked event, following the usual pattern for flagship releases. However, there are rumours suggesting the launch of a new variant—Galaxy S25 Slim.
According to The Verge, OnLeaks and Smartprix have shared renders of a device referred to as the Galaxy S25 Slim. The images depict a phone with a flat front, back, and sides, as well as three cameras on the rear, resembling the recently leaked Galaxy S25 and last year’s Galaxy S24. However, the S25 Slim is expected to be notably thinner, with a depth of just 6.4mm—1.2mm slimmer than the Galaxy S24. The Verge also mentions that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a depth of 8.2mm, making the S25 Slim nearly 2mm thinner than the flagship model.
In addition to the new introduction, fans are excited to see what fresh innovations Samsung has brought to this year's flagship lineup.
Design and features
Leaks and rumours suggest that the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will feature a sleek, minimalistic design in Icy Blue, with three vertically aligned rear cameras and a small LED flash.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the standout of the series, potentially offered in a Titanium Blue colour with a boxy, refined design and rounded edges. This model is also likely to come with an upgraded camera system, including three main cameras, an additional camera slot, and a LiDAR sensor for improved AR features and depth photography. As with previous Ultra models, it is expected to have a dedicated slot for the S Pen stylus.
According to Business Insider, Samsung is also rumoured to introduce magnetic protective cases for the Galaxy S25 series, which will support 25W EPP Qi2 wireless charging. While the phones themselves won’t support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging by default, these cases will offer faster and more efficient charging.
All three models are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, along with a minimum of 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and photography.
One UI 7
The Galaxy S25 series will run on Samsung’s customized Android 15 version, One UI 7, which debuted in beta last month. Notable features include an iPhone Dynamic Island-like "Now Bar," a redesigned camera app, and the option to disable HDR content to prevent overly bright videos on social media feeds. Samsung announced that One UI 7 “seamlessly integrates AI agents and multimodal capabilities into every touchpoint,” with more details likely to be revealed during the event.
One of the most anticipated announcements could be Samsung's Project Moohan, an extended reality (XR) headset developed in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. Powered by Google's Android XR platform, the headset is expected to feature advanced displays, pass-through capabilities, and multi-modal inputs. Users will likely be able to experience services like Google Maps, YouTube, and AI-powered assistance from Gemini, according to Digit.
Expected Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India: Leaks Reveal Likely Price Range
NDTV profit reports that Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be priced at Rs 84,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 94,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. For context, the Galaxy S24 base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage was priced at Rs 74,999.
Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus's base model is likely to start at Rs 1,04,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant possibly priced at Rs 1,14,999.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be priced likely at Rs 1,34,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, Rs 1,44,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, and Rs 1,64,999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage version. This represents an increase of approximately Rs 5,000 compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra with similar storage configurations.
Where to watch Galaxy unpacked event
Samsung has begun pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series in India, with the official event expected to reveal pricing and availability details for the Indian market.
Indian viewers can tune into the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 live stream on Samsung's official YouTube channel or website at 11:30 pm IST on Wednesday. The event can also be streamed live via the embed below.