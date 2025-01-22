Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 series, One UI 7, Moohan XR headset, and more expected announcements

Samsung is expected to unveil three new Galaxy S25 models at its upcoming Unpacked event, following the usual pattern for flagship releases. However, there are rumours suggesting the launch of a new variant—Galaxy S25 Slim.

According to The Verge, OnLeaks and Smartprix have shared renders of a device referred to as the Galaxy S25 Slim. The images depict a phone with a flat front, back, and sides, as well as three cameras on the rear, resembling the recently leaked Galaxy S25 and last year’s Galaxy S24. However, the S25 Slim is expected to be notably thinner, with a depth of just 6.4mm—1.2mm slimmer than the Galaxy S24. The Verge also mentions that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a depth of 8.2mm, making the S25 Slim nearly 2mm thinner than the flagship model.

In addition to the new introduction, fans are excited to see what fresh innovations Samsung has brought to this year's flagship lineup.