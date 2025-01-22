South Indian Bank net profit up 12% in Q3

MUMBAI: Kerala-based South Indian Bank had reported 12% growth in net income at Rs 342 crore for the December quarter, compared to Rs 305.4 crore booked in the year-ago period.

The bank’s chief executive officer PR Seshadri attributed the record high quarterly income to better asset quality and recoveries. Gross NPAs came down by 44 basis points (bps) from 4.74% to 4.30% while net NPAs dropped by 36 bps from 1.61% to 1.25%, he said.