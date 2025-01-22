T-factor: Sensex plunges 1,200 points, Rs 7L crore wiped out

NEW DELHI: India’s equity markets fell sharply on Tuesday as investors turned cautious after the newly sworn-in US President, Donald Trump, slapped trade tariffs on goods entering from neighbouring countries.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 1,235.08 points or 1.60% to settle at 75,838.36. This is the first time in seven months that the index has closed below the 76,000 mark. The NSE Nifty fell 320.10 points or 1.37% to close at 23,024.65.

The big selloff wiped out more than Rs 7 lakh crore of investors’ wealth, as the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms came down to Rs 424.3 lakh crore on Tuesday, from Rs 431.6 lakh crore earlier.