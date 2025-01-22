'Trump's energy policy may lead to higher oil supplies from US'

Crude oil volumes from the US could rise significantly from April 2025 onwards, as the Trump administration moves to remove export barriers and authorises natural gas quotas, according to officials. Reports suggest that US shale oil may become an alternative to India’s current reliance on Russian crude, which is under sanctions.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency, granting himself sweeping powers to ease environmental restrictions on energy infrastructure and projects, as well as to streamline permitting for new transmission and pipeline developments.

He also signed an executive order to resume processing export permits for new LNG projects. A staunch supporter of fracking and increased crude oil production, Trump has signalled plans to raise US oil exports to record levels, with the proceeds aimed at reducing the national debt.

Trump’s policy shift is seen as a positive development for India’s energy security, particularly in relation to its crude oil imports, according to officials from the Ministry of Petroleum.