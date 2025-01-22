'Trump's energy policy may lead to higher oil supplies from US'
NEW DELHI: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Purisaid that there is potential for increased US energy exports to India, following the Trump administration’s plans to maximise oil and gas production.
Speaking on the sidelines of the third International Symposium on Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility, organised by the auto industry body SIAM, Puri said India’s oil suppliers have increased from 27 to 39, and that more suppliers are always welcome.
Crude oil volumes from the US could rise significantly from April 2025 onwards, as the Trump administration moves to remove export barriers and authorises natural gas quotas, according to officials. Reports suggest that US shale oil may become an alternative to India’s current reliance on Russian crude, which is under sanctions.
On Tuesday, Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency, granting himself sweeping powers to ease environmental restrictions on energy infrastructure and projects, as well as to streamline permitting for new transmission and pipeline developments.
He also signed an executive order to resume processing export permits for new LNG projects. A staunch supporter of fracking and increased crude oil production, Trump has signalled plans to raise US oil exports to record levels, with the proceeds aimed at reducing the national debt.
Trump’s policy shift is seen as a positive development for India’s energy security, particularly in relation to its crude oil imports, according to officials from the Ministry of Petroleum.
“The US is well-positioned to expand its crude oil exports to India. Despite the Biden administration’s emphasis on transitioning to cleaner energy, the US has remained the fifth-largest crude supplier to India for two consecutive years, though its ranking has dropped since FY22,” an official said.
According to data from the US Commerce Department, the US ranked as the fifth-largest supplier of crude oil to India in the first eight months of FY24-25.
US poil policy +ve for India
